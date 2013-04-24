April 24 The following are the top stories in
the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories
and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A short-lived hoax on Twitter briefly erased $200 billion
of value from U.S. stock markets on Tuesday, underscoring the
vulnerability of financial markets to computerized trading
programs that buy and sell shares without human intervention. ()
* Barring a last-minute rescue, Fisker Automotive Inc is
poised to become another DeLorean Motor Co or Tucker Corp, a
symbol of the difficulties of creating entirely new car
companies. ()
* Wal-Mart and Warner Bros struck a deal making the
retail chain the only place in the U.S. to buy tickets to the
first screenings of June's Superman film "Man of Steel." ()
* A government watchdog warned that regulators need to be
more aggressive in reducing exposure among major Wall Street
firms if they want to eliminate concerns about "too-big-to-fail"
banks. ()
* BlackRock Inc is retreating from plans to allow
customers to trade corporate bonds directly with one another on
its own platform, in a setback for the giant asset manager's
efforts to pick up a chunk of business long dominated by Wall
Street. ()
* A fight is brewing between Washington and New Delhi over
provisions in the United States's draft immigration bill that
could hobble Indian outsourcing firms' businesses in the U.S. ()