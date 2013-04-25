April 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Complaints about air-travel delays in recent days have prompted Democrats in Congress to reconsider their strategy for dealing with across-the-board spending cuts. ()

* U.S. authorities put alleged Boston bomber Tamerlan Tsarnaev on two separate watch lists in 2011 after Russian security agencies twice reached out to their American counterparts. ()

* GE Capital is quietly cutting off lending to gun shops, as the company rethinks its relationship to firearms amid the fallout from the school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut. ()

* With top executives' pay a hot-button topic, some companies in Chapter 11 are simply keeping the information out of the view of creditors and anxious employees. ()

* Honda Motor expects its U.S. car sales in April to be up from a year ago, driven by strong demand from individual customers.()

* Corporate board members are increasingly using a type of opaque trading plan that was originally intended primarily for executives, drawing attention from a federal prosecutor. ()

* Metropoulos & Co, one of the companies that bought the Twinkie, HoHo and Ding Dong brands out of bankruptcy, said it won't use union labor when it reopens the plants. ()

* Sprint and T-Mobile, two big U.S. wireless carriers, said they would delay the release of Samsung's flagship Galaxy S 4 smartphone, citing inventory shortages. ()

* IBM Chief Executive Virginia Rometty delivered a rare companywide reprimand in the wake of a poor earnings report last week, saying the sprawling technology company needed to move faster and respond more quickly to customers. ()