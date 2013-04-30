April 30 The following are the top stories in
* Investigators have found female DNA on at least one of the
bombs used in the Boston attacks, though they haven't determined
whose DNA it is or whether that means a woman helped the two
bomb attack suspects. ()
* Federal prosecutors launched a criminal investigation into
whether corporate directors misused government-sanctioned
trading plans to sell company shares for investment funds they
run. ()
* The Service Employees International Union is locked in
battle in California with an unusual opponent - another union -
even as organized labor has withered in the U.S. ()
* Kodak will turn over its camera-film and other businesses
to the UK retirees in exchange for wiping out a hefty pension
obligation. Down the road the pension plan can sell the assets.
()
* Alfredo Sáenz, who helped turn Banco Santander
from a provincial lender into a global banking power, quit his
job as chief executive Monday after a legal and political
controversy over his criminal conviction. ()
* Deutsche Bank, in a reversal, said it would
raise $3.65 billion in fresh capital, giving in to months of
pressure from investors and regulators to improve its capital
base. ()
* Markets applauded political progress in Italy, extending a
rally in stocks and allowing Rome to secure the lowest funding
cost at a debt auction in over two years. ()
* The U.S. government said Monday it would pay down a small
portion of the national debt this quarter for the first time in
six years. The Treasury Department said it expected to retire a
net $35 billion in bonds, notes and bills from April to the end
of June. ()
* The Chicago Board Options Exchange said preparations to
extend trading hours led to last week's shutdown of one of the
largest U.S. stock options markets, even though staff were aware
of potential problems ahead of time. The exchange operator said
Monday in a note to clients that an internal review left it
"fully confident" that it had addressed the software bug, though
it would be assessing how it handled the three and an half hour
outage last Thursday. ()
* Friday's settlement that ended lawsuits against two
credit-rating firms and Morgan Stanley will cost the
three companies $225 million, according to a person familiar
with the matter. The settlement amount was divided evenly
between Standard & Poor's Ratings Services, Moody's Investors
Service and Morgan Stanley, this person said. ()