May 2 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. Department of Defense expects in coming weeks to
grant two separate security approvals for Samsung's
Galaxy smartphones, along with iPhones and iPads running Apple's
latest operating system -- moves that would boost the
number of U.S. government agencies allowed to use those devices.
* Twelve months ago, Facebook Inc barely had a mobile
business. On Wednesday, the social network disclosed how that
has changed: Nearly one out of every three dollars it produces
now comes from advertising on smartphones and tablets. ()
* Boeing Co's board of directors gave approval to its
commercial airplanes unit to start selling a new version of its
long-range 777 jetliner, according to a person familiar with the
decision. ()
* An Ontario court rejected an attempt by Ecuadorean
plaintiffs to collect a multi-billion dollar environmental award
from Chevron Corp in Canada, giving the oil company a
fresh victory in a legal battle that has sprawled far beyond the
Amazonian jungles where it began. ()
* Cablevision Systems Corp is adding Glenn Beck's
upstart network TheBlaze TV to its programming lineup later this
month, the companies announced, the latest move by the
conservative commentator to expand his presence on traditional
TV. ()
* Ford Motor Co said it would add a third shift to its
Kansas City, Missouri assembly plant to increase production of
F-150 pickup trucks as demand for the vehicles rises. ()
* Eastman Kodak Co has filed a plan to exit
Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection that would hand ownership of
the company to its bondholders and unsecured creditors. ()