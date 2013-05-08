May 8 The following are the top stories in the
* America's credit crunch is easing.
* Airlines' restructuring has produced a sharp reduction in
service that is curtailing traveler choice and some local
economies even as it improves the industry's health. ()
* The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at
15056.20, piercing another record threshold as investors' fear
of missing out on the rally has replaced potential concerns
about the risk of a selloff. ()
* Bangladesh's factory disasters spotlight poor working
conditions there. But for apparel retailers seeking better
standards - without giving up low-wage workers - prospects
aren't much better elsewhere in the developing world. ()
* Investors faced little resistance in their months-long
campaign to push the Japanese currency within one yen of 100 to
the dollar. Covering that last bit of ground is proving much
harder. ()
* China's trade swung to a surplus in April after showing a
small deficit in March as exports posted a better-than-expected
rise - but analysts cautioned that the 14.7 percentage growth in
exports during the month may have been a bit too good to be
true. ()