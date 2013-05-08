May 8 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* America's credit crunch is easing.

* Airlines' restructuring has produced a sharp reduction in service that is curtailing traveler choice and some local economies even as it improves the industry's health. ()

* The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed at 15056.20, piercing another record threshold as investors' fear of missing out on the rally has replaced potential concerns about the risk of a selloff. ()

* Bangladesh's factory disasters spotlight poor working conditions there. But for apparel retailers seeking better standards - without giving up low-wage workers - prospects aren't much better elsewhere in the developing world. ()

* Investors faced little resistance in their months-long campaign to push the Japanese currency within one yen of 100 to the dollar. Covering that last bit of ground is proving much harder. ()

* China's trade swung to a surplus in April after showing a small deficit in March as exports posted a better-than-expected rise - but analysts cautioned that the 14.7 percentage growth in exports during the month may have been a bit too good to be true. ()