May 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The nation's biggest banks are going on the offensive to fend off growing efforts in Washington to rein them in. ()

* Across the U.S., earnings season came and went with few signs that companies are taking advantage of the SEC's green light to tweet or post market moving information. ()

* Enron's former president and CEO Jeffrey Skilling and the Justice Department have reached an agreement that would cut his federal prison sentence to as little as 14 years from 24 years. ()

* In-flight Internet speeds could rival those on the ground under a proposal expected to move forward on Thursday. U.S. airlines have been rolling out internet service on flights for several years. But the service, which typically uses Earth-based antennas, is often too slow for today's data-guzzling Web apps. ()

* Samsung's Galaxy S4 smartphone takes advantage of the South Korean electronics company's chip and display manufacturing prowess to get its materials costs close to Apple's iPhone 5. ()