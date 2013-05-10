May 10 The following are the top stories in the
* The federal deficit is shrinking faster than expected due
to surging tax revenue and bailout paybacks, altering the budget
debate. ()
* During his visit to Russia last year, deceased Boston
bombing suspect Tamerlan Tsarnaev was coolly received by the
Dagestan region's Islamists, who found him to be brash.
* The Yen's decline signals hopes for a more groundbreaking
economic shift: the reversal of nearly two decades of
stagnation, weak demand and declining prices.
* A multibillion-dollar settlement of a federal
investigation into Johnson & Johnson's sales practices
is on hold, as J&J seeks to avoid wording in the agreement that
could leave it vulnerable to private lawsuits.
* Futures regulators are close to an agreement that would
end a months-long standoff over a central plank of the 2010
Dodd-Frank law and finally bring more transparency to the
trading of swaps, the complex financial contracts at the heart
of the financial crisis. ()