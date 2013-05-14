May 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Former Goldman Sachs Group Inc vice president Fabrice Tourre's legal team has a new co-captain. John Coffey, a veteran litigator and onetime candidate for New York attorney general, said he has joined the legal fight to clear Tourre of civil fraud charges levied in 2010 by the Securities and Exchange Commission. ()

* Shareholders are taking a close look at financial relationships between some JPMorgan Chase & Co board members and the company they oversee, in a sign of the scrutiny the nation's largest bank faces in the wake of a multibillion-dollar trading loss last year. ()

* Handbag and accessory maker Coach Inc's style has been to expand organically. But amid increasing competition, the company is weighing the purchase of an accessories brand, according to people familiar with the company's thinking. ()

* Five years after rescuing Royal Bank of Scotland Group , one of the world's biggest banks, the British government still hasn't figured out what to do with it, a sign of the country's struggle to put its banking woes behind it. ()

* Car makers known as the Detroit Three may be turning out their best, most competitive products in the last 10 years, according to a new study. Auto industry research and consulting company Strategic Vision said in its 2013 Total Quality Index study that U.S. brands won more TQI awards than competing brands from overseas this year, the first time that has happened in more than a decade. ()

* Biologists in the West are waging a slaughter campaign against a non-native fish invading from the East, but some anglers are up in arms about the war on the species. Biologists working for states and Indian tribes say the northern pike, a voracious omnivore, is wiping out native species such as trout and salmon as it spreads rapidly across the western U.S. via rivers and interconnected lakes. ()