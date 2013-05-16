May 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A heated takeover battle has erupted around generic drug company Actavis Inc as industry players seek to shore themselves up amid increasing competition and fewer new knock-off-drug opportunities. ()

* U.S. officials dealt a blow to the fledgling digital currency called Bitcoin, freezing an account tied to the largest Bitcoin exchange just months after regulators warned such entities should follow traditional anti-money laundering rules. ()

* One of Goldman Sachs Group Inc's top energy bankers, Stephen Daniel, has retired, leaving the firm a year after his personal stock holdings in a pipeline company proved a point of controversy in a takeover deal. ()

* Mexican home builders and their creditors have been hiring U.S. bankruptcy lawyers and other advisers, as the companies struggle with mounting debt obligations.

Two of the country's leading builders, Urbi Desarrollos Urbanos SAB and Corporación Geo SAB, missed debt payments in April and have reported dismal earnings. Urbi is considering a bankruptcy filing in Mexico as one option, some people familiar with the matter said. ()

* The rise in prices for agricultural land slowed somewhat to start the year in parts of the U.S. farm belt, new reports showed, signaling a boom in land values might be moderating as commodity prices cool and incomes for farmers are expected to weaken. ()

* An industry group wants to add criteria to a form of debt-default insurance that would lead to payouts for bondholders when banks are rescued.

The International Swaps and Derivatives Association is circulating a proposal that would add another item to that list of "credit events" that lead to payouts for swaps holders. The group is circulating its proposal this week to various members of its Credit Derivatives Market Practice Committee. ()

* Groupon Inc is not likely to name a permanent new chief executive until next year, the daily deal company's interim chiefs said.

The company, which stumbled badly after going public in 2011, has been looking for someone to fill the top job since it ousted Andrew Mason in February following a string of missteps and disappointing results. ()

* Texas is pickup truck country and the front line in an expanding battle among auto makers to load up on profits from pickups, one of the richest businesses up for grabs as the global auto business roars back to life.

After years of waiting on the sidelines, pickup buyers are returning to dealer showrooms, offering millions of dollars in profit and potentially lifelong brand loyalty to Ford Motor Co , General Motors Co or Chrysler Group LLC and rivals. ()

* Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal unit is projecting advertising sales of more than $800 million for the Olympic Games next year in Russia, which would be a record for the Winter Games, despite the decision of two longtime sponsors to pass on the event. ()