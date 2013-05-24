May 24 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* In a potential major setback for Apple Inc, a federal judge who will preside over a coming antitrust trial that will determine whether it engaged in a conspiracy to raise prices for e-books said on Thursday that the government is likely able to prove its case against the computer maker. ()

* Goldman Sachs Group Inc said at its annual meeting that it has adopted 39 initiatives aimed at strengthening its business practices in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis as shareholders voted to approve executive pay and backed all of the firm's directors. ()

* AT&T Inc has added a new monthly administrative fee of 61 cents to the bills of all of its contract wireless lines as of May 1, a move that could bring in more than a half billion dollars in annual revenue to the telecom giant. ()

* California's new health insurance exchange, the largest state-operated marketplace emerging under the federal health care overhaul, will offer consumers premiums that vary widely but often avoid the steepest increases experts had predicted. ()

* Activist investor group Knight Vinke Asset Management LLC, pushing for a breakup of UBS AG, will meet the Swiss bank's Chief Financial Officer Tom Naratil next week, according to a person familiar with the situation. ()

* New Chief Executive of CBOE Holdings Inc, Edward Tilly, said on Thursday that he plans to take its highly prized volatility franchise global and is open to deal making to bolster the company's leading position in stock options trading.