* The American energy boom is deepening splits within OPEC,
threatening to drive a wedge between African and Arab members as
the cartel grapples with a revolution in the global oil trade.
* U.S. securities regulators are turning back toward Main
Street, renewing their focus on accounting fraud and other
* Amid a European push to reduce fossil-fuel use and
carbon-dioxide emissions, some coal-burning power plants are
switching to wood and importing the resource from the United
States.
* Lower prices for commodities from cotton to copper are
helping U.S. businesses by reducing their raw material costs and
buoying consumers by keeping a lid on prices paid.
* The White House is seeking to lay the groundwork for a
U.S. summit next month that has been billed as a chance for
presidents Xi Jinping and Barack Obama to get down to business
on topics such as cybersecurity and North Korea.
* UnitedHealth and Humana will begin
offering smaller employers the option of self-insurance later
this year, as businesses cast about for ways to minimize costs
related to the federal health law.
* As U.S. banks struggle to maintain margins amid growing
regulatory demands, some of them have started to outsource part
of the onerous work involved in servicing mortgages and
processing foreclosures to India's major technology companies.
* Shell is returning its exploration focus to the
West African heartlands after a second attempt to gain a
foothold in new gas discoveries off Africa's East Coast failed.