May 29 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The battle for control of Dell is about to move
into a new, heated phase, when the company and the group trying
to buy it will for the first time be able to press their case
* A proliferation of counterfeit malaria drugs in Africa
threatens to undermine years of progress in tackling the
* Home prices surged during the first quarter at their
fastest pace in nearly seven years, the latest sign of a
sustained warm-up in an economic recovery that has otherwise
* Comcast isn't obliged to distribute Tennis
Channel as widely as its own niche sports networks, a
* Nike is pulling the plug on its Livestrong brand
of sneakers and clothing after a nine-year relationship with the
foundation started by Lance Armstrong, which helped raise more
than $100 million for cancer survivors.
* A former senior partner at KPMG will plead
guilty to securities fraud for providing confidential
information about some of the firm's clients in exchange for
cash and gifts as part of an insider-trading scheme.
* Apple CEO Tim Cook, defending its prowess as a
tech trend-setter, hinted that wearable devices may play a role
