UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
May 30 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* David Petraeus, the former U.S. Army general who resigned last year as CIA chief, is rebooting his career with KKR , the giant private-equity firm. ()
* China's largest meat processor struck a surprise $4.7 billion agreement to buy Smithfield Foods, a deal that would mark the biggest Chinese takeover of an American company. ()
* Berkshire Hathaway's MidAmerican Energy unit plans to buy Nevada utility NV Energy Inc for about $5.6 billion in cash, a sign that Warren Buffett's corporate empire is betting on the recovery of a state hit hard by the recession. ()
* Blackstone is planning to withdraw close to $400 million from embattled hedge fund firm SAC Capital Advisors LP, potentially twice as much as earlier expected. ()
* The U.S. government won a victory against tax cheats with offshore bank accounts after Swiss officials agreed on Wednesday to let banks release information on the overall holdings of their American clients. ()
* The Obama administration is set to announce on Thursday that its signature consumer-mortgage modification initiative, due to expire at the end of the year, will be extended for two more years. ()
* Combined firm would have assets of 660 bln pounds (Adds detail, background)
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.