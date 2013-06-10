BRIEF-GE, Baker Hughes get expected requests for additional information from DOJ
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ
June 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Edward Snowden, a 29-year-old government contractor, identified himself as the source of recent disclosures about secret National Security Agency data-gathering programs, an admission that exposes him to criminal prosecution.
()
* U.K. lawmakers are to launch an inquiry into the Bank of England's Financial Policy Committee, amid concern that the watchdog's independence may have been undermined by a recent change in membership and a new remit given to it by Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne.
()
* Business information provider IHS Inc said Sunday it has a deal to buy R.L.Polk & Co, owner of Carfax and a leading provider of automotive-market data. IHS didn't disclose terms of the deal ahead of a more detailed announcement planned Monday morning.
()
* National Envelope is preparing to file for bankruptcy protection for the second time in three years, a victim of online communications.
()
* The Electronic Entertainment Expo for years served as the center of the videogame world. But now E3, opening this week in Los Angeles, is losing some cachet as it fails to attract smartphone-game creators.
* GE and Baker Hughes receive expected requests for additional information from the DOJ
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
NEW YORK, Feb 27 Billionaire investor Warren Buffett told CNBC on Monday his conglomerate Berkshire Hathaway Inc had more than doubled its stake in Apple Inc. since the end of 2016, making it one of Berkshire's biggest equity holdings, and that U.S. stocks overall were not in "bubble territory."