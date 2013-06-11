WRAPUP 1-Toshiba's Westinghouse brings in bankruptcy lawyers; disclosure deadlines loom
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
June 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The leaks by Edward Snowden reveal a vulnerability in U.S. intelligence since 9/11, triggered by a surge of information collected on people around the world and the proliferation of private government contractors to store it.
()
* U.S. regulators are stepping up scrutiny of overdraft fees charged by banks, a big revenue stream that is helping the industry lessen the hit caused by low interest rates and the sluggish economy. ()
* SoftBank said it had agreed with Sprint Nextel to raise its offer for the U.S. wireless carrier by $1.5 billion to $21.6 billion from $20.1 billion.
()
* S&P raised its outlook on the United States' credit rating but markets ignored the surprise endorsement, the latest sign of ratings firms' waning influence in some arenas.
()
* Yoga-wear maker Lululemon Athletica said Chief Executive Christine Day is stepping down after a 5 1/2-year tenure. ()
* An SEC judge ruled that a former Maryland banker perpetrated a short-selling fraud aided by one of the biggest stock-options brokers in the United States.
()
* The Bank of Japan refrained from taking any new measures to stimulate growth and ease market volatility, citing signs of economic recovery, but disappointing investors.
()
* Apple sought to recapture its authority as a tastemaker, unveiling the biggest redesign in iPhone software since the smartphone was introduced in 2007 and stressing that the company hasn't lost its cool.
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials
* Founders and management team of creative minds consulting will join Hoylu in March 2017. Source text for Eikon:
* Japan Trade Minister may discuss Westinghouse with US officials