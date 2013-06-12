June 12 The following are the top stories in the
* The tectonic plates of the world economy are shifting,
raising the question of whether markets are experiencing a bumpy
return to a new normal or new period of volatility.
* Federal regulators sued discount retailer Dollar General
and a U.S. unit of German auto maker BMW,
alleging improper use of criminal-background checks in hiring.
* Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg faced his
shareholders for the first time on Tuesday, and many weren't
* The battle between IBM and Amazon over a
$600 million contract to set up a cloud-computing system for the
Central Intelligence Agency shows the growing importance of
intelligence-agency business for tech companies.
* Coty, the beauty-products conglomerate behind Calvin Klein
perfume and Lady Gaga fragrance, will price its IPO late
Wednesday, marking its long-awaited market debut following
* The SEC fined the Chicago Board Options Exchange, owned by
CBOE Holdings Inc, with a $6 million fine over
allegations it failed to prevent illegal short-selling
* The Obama administration has increased its economic and
diplomatic pressure on Iran's rulers in a bid to shape how the
country's presidential election on Friday is viewed inside and
* Tracy Britt, 28 years old, has become one of the most
influential women within Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
. Britt is one of the executives Buffett is grooming for
senior positions after he steps down, say people familiar with
the matter and Berkshire analysts.