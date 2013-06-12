June 12 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* The tectonic plates of the world economy are shifting, raising the question of whether markets are experiencing a bumpy return to a new normal or new period of volatility.

* Federal regulators sued discount retailer Dollar General and a U.S. unit of German auto maker BMW, alleging improper use of criminal-background checks in hiring.

* Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg faced his shareholders for the first time on Tuesday, and many weren't happy. ()

* The battle between IBM and Amazon over a $600 million contract to set up a cloud-computing system for the Central Intelligence Agency shows the growing importance of intelligence-agency business for tech companies.

* Coty, the beauty-products conglomerate behind Calvin Klein perfume and Lady Gaga fragrance, will price its IPO late Wednesday, marking its long-awaited market debut following delays. ()

* The SEC fined the Chicago Board Options Exchange, owned by CBOE Holdings Inc, with a $6 million fine over allegations it failed to prevent illegal short-selling activities. ()

* The Obama administration has increased its economic and diplomatic pressure on Iran's rulers in a bid to shape how the country's presidential election on Friday is viewed inside and outside the country. ()

* Tracy Britt, 28 years old, has become one of the most influential women within Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway . Britt is one of the executives Buffett is grooming for senior positions after he steps down, say people familiar with the matter and Berkshire analysts.