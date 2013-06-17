June 17 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The United States and Europe plan to push for nuclear
talks with Iran following the surprise victory of centrist
Hassan Rohani in presidential elections.
()
* Airbus is on track to more than double its profit margin
by 2015 through greater efficiency and restructured management,
said Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier.
()
* Large banks are pushing back against regulators' plans to
toughen rules on short-term, high-interest consumer loans.
()
* Starboard Value LP, a large activist investor in
Smithfield Foods Inc, is pressuring the company to
explore a break-up rather than go ahead with a planned $4.7
billion takeover by Chinese meat producer Shuanghui. ()
* Home-improvement retailer Lowe's Cos Inc agreed to
buy Orchard Supply Hardware Stores for $205 million,
potentially throwing a lifeline to the struggling West Coast
hardware-and-garden chain. ()
* Co-op Bank is expected to unveil plans this
week to fill a capital hole, estimated at 1.25 billion pounds
($1.96 billion), by imposing losses on bondholders and selling
loan portfolios, a person familiar with the plans said. ()
* General Electric Co is expanding its ability to
produce ceramic-based parts for its jet-engine business, betting
that the risks of using a novel material are outweighed by the
expected fuel savings. ()
* Liberty Media Corp Chief Executive Greg Maffei
recently met with Time Warner Cable Inc Chief Executive
Glenn Britt to discuss the benefits of mergers in the cable
sector, said a person familiar with the situation, the latest
sign that Liberty is interested in sparking consolidation in the
industry. ()
* Congress is gearing up to tackle an issue that Washington
has mostly ignored for nearly five years: What to do with Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac, the bailed-out but
now-profitable mortgage companies. ()