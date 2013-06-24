June 24 The following are the top stories in the
* A global cat-and-mouse game involving the admitted leaker
of National Security Agency secrets exploded into a diplomatic
scramble, as U.S. authorities sought to catch Edward Snowden
before he reached what supporters say is his next goal:
political asylum in Ecuador. ()
* Federal officials are cracking down on fraud in
student-aid programs, responding to evidence that a growing
number of recipients are pocketing federal loans and grants
without any intent of going to school. ()
* Banks have floated to federal regulators a proposal on how
to pay for a restructuring of the nation's largest financial
institutions in the event of a future crisis. ()
* Chinese companies are under growing financial pressure as
the country's economic growth slows. So industries ranging from
airlines to steel to consumer appliances increasingly are
leaning on the Chinese government. Government aid to Chinese
publicly traded companies rose 23 percent last year. ()
* Most Australians think the government is allowing too much
Chinese investment, a poll suggests, even as ownership of local
assets by the nation's biggest trading partner remains
relatively small. ()
* Four years in, the U.S. recovery is slowly gaining steam.
Many economists predict 2014 will be the best year for growth
since 2005, and joblessness is expected to dip below 7 percent
next year for the first time since 2008. ()
* U.S. airline passengers, eager to be able to start using
electronic devices throughout their flights, have months to wait
until new rules are hammered out. ()
* Chevrolet's next brand chief, Alan Batey, aims to make the
cars once sold as the "Heartbeat of America" able to quicken
pulses when cruising Beijing, Sao Paulo or Moscow. Chevys
account for 70 percent of General Motor's about 9.3
million in global vehicle sales and were a big chunk of its
$152.26 billion in 2012 sales. ()
* Facebook is quietly working on a service,
internally called Reader, that displays content from users and
publishers in a format tailored for mobile devices. Such
mobile-focused endeavors are critical as Facebook tries to
jump-start its sagging stock price. ()
* Starbucks Corp said it paid UK corporation tax
for the first time since 2008, a move that followed sustained
pressure from the British government, which continues to heap
pressure on companies that seek to minimize tax payments on
their earning. ()