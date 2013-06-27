UPDATE 1-UK construction holds pace in Feb, but orders slow and costs soar - PMI
* UK construction growth improves, driven by civil engineering
June 27 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The U.S. Supreme Court dramatically advanced gay rights in rulings that direct the federal government to provide equal treatment to same-sex spouses and allow the resumption of gay marriages in California. ()
* Sharp increases in long-term interest rates, triggered by Federal Reserve statements last week, threaten sales of homes, cars and other big-ticket items that have helped drive the U.S. economic recovery. ()
* The recent market turbulence threatens to disrupt private-equity firms' plans to sell stakes in their companies and possibly to put the brakes on a blistering pace of big paydays for their top executives and investors. ()
* Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement chiefs have drawn up a hit list of impending cases where officials intend to test their new policy of requiring admissions of wrongdoing when settling civil charges. ()
* Even as Chinese officials indicate a softening of their tight grip on cash, some businesses are reporting liquidity is increasingly hard to find in some places and that customers are turning to alternatives. ()
* U.S. insurance companies could see increased volatility in their earnings under a proposed overhaul of accounting rules expected to be unveiled Thursday. ()
* Research In Motion Ltd will give investors Friday their first real insight into how the company's all-or-nothing bet on a new breed of BlackBerry devices is faring. ()
* The Obama administration's climate-action plan boosts the prospects for nuclear power, natural gas and renewable energy, while dimming the future of coal-fired power plants. ()
* The domestic coal industry is teaming up with other business groups to blunt the impact of President Obama's climate-change agenda, while also shifting its business focus to exports. ()
* UK construction growth improves, driven by civil engineering
March 2 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 1 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.