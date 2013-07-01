July 1 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Edward Snowden's decision to go to Russia is looking riskier than it first appeared, and may have left him in a worse situation than if he had stayed in Hong Kong. ()

* Even as gay-rights advocates in California spent the weekend celebrating the U.S. Supreme Court decision allowing the resumption of same-sex weddings in the state, activists and government experts across the political spectrum were raising concerns the ruling weakens the power of voters to make law through the state's ballot-initiative process. ()

* Infighting among the Karzai clan indicates the depth of the challenges Afghanistan President Karzai is facing as a transition of power looms next spring, when his final term expires. ()

* New York's finance regulator is probing global reinsurance firms, alleging some of them may not be compliant with pending U.S. laws against doing business with Iran. ()

* Advisers working on Dell Inc's $24.4 billion buyout are trying to solve a problem: how to use the computer maker's foreign cash without paying a $2.6 billion U.S. tax bill. ()

* Lagardere Sca's Hachette Book Group has agreed to acquire Hyperion, a book unit of Walt Disney Co's ABC Television Group, for an undisclosed price, bolstering Hachette Book's backlist of titles, particularly on the nonfiction front. ()

* Summer is when spectacle rules the big screen. But smaller-budget movies have been beating big-budget ones, and another is poised to do so this week as "Despicable Me 2" takes on "The Lone Ranger." ()

* Nokia Oyj agreed to pay 1.7 billion euros ($2.21 billion) to buy Siemens out of its 50 percent stake in a telecom-equipment joint venture between the two companies. ()

* The Obama administration's effort to draft athletes and sports leagues to promote health insurance to the uninsured is off to a rocky start after Republican Senate leaders fired off letters suggesting the leagues avoid promoting the Affordable Care Act. ()

* After losing ownership of the Los Angeles Dodgers, Frank McCourt faces a lawsuit that asks, how responsible is a stadium operator for keeping fans safe? ()

* A Honeywell International Inc plant in Illinois has increased its efficiency while cutting its workforce in half-illustrating the shop-floor improvements that economists and academics have dubbed a U.S. manufacturing renaissance. ()