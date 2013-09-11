Sept 11 The following are the top stories in the
* Verizon will sell as much as $49 billion worth of
bonds to raise funds for the planned buyout of its U.S. wireless
partner, highlighting an investor stampede into highly rated
debt investments amid a strengthening economy. ()
* A Dish Network director who resigned in recent
weeks did so amid a disagreement over the company's handling of
a bid for a telecom firm that could deliver hundreds of millions
of dollars of personal profits to Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen.
()
* Gogo Inc, a provider of inflight Internet, is
unveiling a new system that uses a combination of satellites and
cellular towers to speed up connections. ()
* Apple introduced two iPhones, the 5S and
lower-cost 5C, in an effort to expand the company's reach into
new markets while solidifying its foothold in high-end
smartphones. ()
* The prospect of Syria surrendering its chemical weapons
has fueled hopes that the United States will avert its fourth
conflict in a decade, but U.S. officials face a daunting array
of political, diplomatic and security obstacles. ()
* President Barack Obama says he will pursue a newly
energized diplomatic course to try to resolve the standoff with
Syria, but insisted the U.S. must conduct military strikes, if
needed, in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons. ()
* The Canadian government sold part of its stake in General
Motors, as it begins its exit from a company it bought
into during the 2009 auto bailout. ()
* Tesco agreed to dispose of most of its
money-losing Fresh & Easy chain in the United States, handing it
to billionaire Ron Burkle under a plan that will cost Tesco
about $235 million. ()
* Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista took another step to sell
assets of his industrial conglomerate as he seeks cash to keep
his heavily indebted companies solvent. ()
* The European Commission green lighted a lower priced
"biosimilar" version of Johnson & Johnson and Merck &
Co's Remicade treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, in the
first of what will likely be a string of approvals creating
competition for a class of expensive therapies. ()