Sept 11 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Verizon will sell as much as $49 billion worth of bonds to raise funds for the planned buyout of its U.S. wireless partner, highlighting an investor stampede into highly rated debt investments amid a strengthening economy. ()

* A Dish Network director who resigned in recent weeks did so amid a disagreement over the company's handling of a bid for a telecom firm that could deliver hundreds of millions of dollars of personal profits to Dish Chairman Charlie Ergen. ()

* Gogo Inc, a provider of inflight Internet, is unveiling a new system that uses a combination of satellites and cellular towers to speed up connections. ()

* Apple introduced two iPhones, the 5S and lower-cost 5C, in an effort to expand the company's reach into new markets while solidifying its foothold in high-end smartphones. ()

* The prospect of Syria surrendering its chemical weapons has fueled hopes that the United States will avert its fourth conflict in a decade, but U.S. officials face a daunting array of political, diplomatic and security obstacles. ()

* President Barack Obama says he will pursue a newly energized diplomatic course to try to resolve the standoff with Syria, but insisted the U.S. must conduct military strikes, if needed, in response to the alleged use of chemical weapons. ()

* The Canadian government sold part of its stake in General Motors, as it begins its exit from a company it bought into during the 2009 auto bailout. ()

* Tesco agreed to dispose of most of its money-losing Fresh & Easy chain in the United States, handing it to billionaire Ron Burkle under a plan that will cost Tesco about $235 million. ()

* Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista took another step to sell assets of his industrial conglomerate as he seeks cash to keep his heavily indebted companies solvent. ()

* The European Commission green lighted a lower priced "biosimilar" version of Johnson & Johnson and Merck & Co's Remicade treatment for rheumatoid arthritis, in the first of what will likely be a string of approvals creating competition for a class of expensive therapies. ()