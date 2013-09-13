Sept 13 The following are the top stories in the
* A secretive Syrian military unit at the center of the
Assad regime's chemical weapons program has been moving stocks
of poison gases and munitions to as many as 50 sites to make
them harder for the U.S. to track, according to American and
Middle Eastern officials. ()
* Twitter said it has confidentially submitted paperwork to
the SEC to begin the process for an initial public offering.
Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter. ()
* J.P. Morgan Chase, facing a host of regulatory and
legal woes, plans to spend an additional $4 billion and commit
5,000 extra employees this year to clean up its risk and
compliance problems. ()
* Bond-fund managers PIMCO and Blackrock bought more
than a quarter of the debt offered in Verizon Communications'
$49 billion bond deal, the latest sign of the growing
strength of the large investment firms in global financial
markets. ()
* British banks have spent about $1.2 billion on a plan that
makes it easier for account holders to defect to rivals. The
system will be rolled out on Monday. ()
* Dell Inc said its shareholders approved a $25
billion deal to sell the computer maker back to founder Michael
Dell and a private-equity partner, capping a bitter, yearlong
buyout effort and putting the company's success or failure
squarely in Michael Dell's hands. ()
* A federal judge on Thursday confirmed AMR Corp's
plan to exit bankruptcy-court protection through a
merger with U.S. Airways Group Inc leaving a U.S.
antitrust lawsuit as the deal's final, if formidable, barrier.
()
* U.S. Bancorp lowered its long-term forecasts for
revenue and income growth, citing a slowdown in mortgage
activity that has already begun. ()
* Walt Disney plans to nearly double its annual
stock buyback, spending between $6 billion and $8 billion in the
next fiscal year. The move comes as Disney is reaching the end
of what Chief Financial Officer Jay Rasulo called "a huge
capital cycle." Though he didn't rule out new acquisitions or
investments, the company is now largely focused on the results
of its recent spending. ()
* Hilton, the world's largest hotel chain, filed plans on
Thursday to raise at least $1.25 billion through one of the most
anticipated IPOs in years and one that would offer a crucial
test of the hospitality industry's recent recovery. ()
* The U.K. government said it would sell a majority stake in
state-owned postal service the Royal Mail through an IPO in the
coming weeks, formalizing one of the biggest privatizations the
country has seen for decades. ()
* The United Auto Workers union said it passed a key hurdle
in its bid to organize workers at Volkswagen's sole
U.S. factory, raising political pressures that are squeezing the
German auto maker from both sides of the Atlantic. ()