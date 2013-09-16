Sept 16 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Lawrence Summers pulled out of the contest to succeed Ben Bernanke as Fed chairman after weeks of public excoriation, forcing President Obama to move further down the list of contenders to head the central bank. ()

* Fed officials will face at least three sources of economic uncertainty when they gather Tuesday and Wednesday: rising U.S. interest rates, unsettling events abroad and another battle in Washington's long-running budget war. ()

* After a yearlong rally, the U.S. housing market is showing signs of cooling as higher prices and interest rates, a slowdown in investor purchases and shortages of homes for sale weigh on one of the economy's brightest sectors. ()

* KKR co-founder Henry Kravis said Japan is starting to show signs of growth and that there is a greater potential for deals in the world's third-largest economy than there has been in the firm's eight-year history there. ()

* Drug makers are rallying to a class of drugs that, if they succeed, could be the first treatments to target breast and ovarian cancers tied to the genetic mutations known as BRCA 1 and BRCA 2. ()

* As editor and part-owner of HollywoodLife.com, Bonnie Fuller is attempting to lure young, female readers with celebrity and entertainment news and articles ranging from relationship advice to style tips. ()

* Chili's Grill & Bar, the casual-dining chain owned by Brinker International Inc, plans to say Tuesday it will add tabletop computer screens at most of its U.S. restaurants. ()

* Vodafone has snatched control of German Internet and cable company Kabel Deutschland despite concerns that some shareholders would hold out for a higher price. ()

* Keeping track of business contacts and syncing them among various sites and devices can be a major hassle. Several software programs aim to make it easier. ()

* Huntington Ingalls, the U.S. Navy's largest shipbuilder, said it faces a delay in securing a $4 billion design contract for a new aircraft carrier in a move that highlights the budget pressures and shifts in procurement policy that are vexing military contractors. ()