Oct 15 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Top Senate leaders said they were within striking distance
of an agreement Monday to reopen the federal government and
defuse a looming debt crisis just days before the U.S. could run
out of money to pay its bills. ()
* A UK investigation into potential manipulation of currency
markets is looking at a former Royal Bank of Scotland
trader, Richard Usher, who participated in electronic chat
sessions with traders at other banks, according to people
familiar with the investigation. ()
* Brazilian tycoon Eike Batista has signed a definitive
agreement to sell a majority stake in another of his key assets
as he advances a plan to shore up his heavily indebted
companies. Mining company MMX Mineracao e Metalicos,
which is controlled by Batista, said that Abu Dhabi's Mubadala
Development Co and Dutch investment fund Trafigura Group have
agreed to pay $400 million to buy a majority stake in a port in
Itaguai, in the south of Rio de Janeiro state. ()
* Many U.S. banks are starting to see new growth from the
old business of commercial real-estate loans. Recovering
property values and improvements in borrowers' credit quality
are driving the revival, after years of retrenchment. ()
* The prospects for a streamlined bankruptcy at Energy
Future Holdings, one of the nation's largest utilities, were
thrown into doubt on Monday, after creditors failed to agree on
how to rework the company's finances. ()
* Sony Pictures Television will become the first big
Hollywood studio to produce a new TV show for Netflix,
underscoring how the TV industry's elite are starting to view
the streaming video service as a launch pad for original series.
()
* Capitol Bancorp Ltd Monday agreed to sell its
four remaining consolidated banks to Talmer Bancorp Inc, a
Michigan bank holding company backed by billionaire financier
Wilbur Ross. ()
* The court-appointed administrator in charge of winding
down MF Global Holdings Ltd is concerned about the "exorbitant"
defense fees being rung up by lawyers defending Jon Corzine and
other former executives and managers in a securities fraud
lawsuit. ()
* Amazon.com is setting up shop inside the
warehouses of P&G and some other suppliers in its effort to sell
everyday products like toilet paper, diapers and shampoo. ()