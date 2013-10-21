BRIEF-Realpage to acquire Lease Rent Options, LRO
* Realpage Inc says agreement to acquire Lease Rent Options and related assets from Rainmaker Group for $300 million in cash
Oct 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* JPMorgan Chase & Co reached a tentative deal this weekend to pay $13 billion to end a number of civil investigations into its sale of mortgage securities before the 2008 financial crisis, but a separate and potentially more serious criminal probe into the bank and its executives will continue. ()
* Cracks are showing in the Democratic coalition as the next round of budget talks gets under way, hurting the chances for progress toward a broad deal that changes the tax code and significantly narrows future deficits. ()
* U.S. candy makers are expanding production in other countries as federal price supports and a global glut of the sweet stuff give an ever-greater advantage to foreign rivals. ()
* Sotheby's and Christie's are invading the turf of high-end art galleries, as a boom in the contemporary art market and pressures in the auction business disrupt what had long been a symbiotic relationship. ()
* Despite the market disruptions Washington's mess caused over the past few weeks, analysts who have studied past market behavior say that the current backdrop - moderate economic growth with low inflation and strong central bank backing - is excellent for stocks. ()
* As rivals scale back their research-and-development spending to appease investors, Chief Executive John Lechleiter says Eli Lilly & Co is staying the course, despite the drug maker's relatively large R&D budget. ()
* Raoul Weill, the former No. 3 official at UBS, has been arrested in Italy based on an Interpol notice requested by U.S. authorities, according to a U.S. official. The United States plans to seek his extradition from Italy to face charges of helping conceal billions of dollars from U.S. tax authorities. ()
* Manufacturing of new business jets isn't likely to recover to pre-recession levels for at least another decade, according to a closely watched forecast that trimmed the number of aircraft deliveries over the next 10 years by about 8 percent from the year-earlier projection. ()
* In the next few weeks, the Chinese government is expected to release the results of an ambitious effort to calculate a seemingly simple figure: just how much the country's local governments have borrowed from banks and investors in the past few years. ()
* The planned merger of Office Depot Inc and OfficeMax Inc is on track to receive antitrust clearance from the Federal Trade Commission after a lengthy government review, according to people familiar with the matter. ()
* AT&T Inc plans to lease a portfolio of cell towers, and sell some others, to Crown Castle International Corp for about $4.85 billion as the telecom giant cashes in on consolidation among tower operators and seeks to spend its money elsewhere. ()
* Level 3 Communications Inc said it fixed an Internet service outage that left users from Brooklyn to Philadelphia with slow to nonexistent service for nearly 24 hours Saturday after equipment at a New York-area network hub broke down. ()
NEW YORK, Feb 27 OneWeb Ltd, a U.S. satellite venture backed by SoftBank Group Corp, and debt-laden satellite operator Intelsat SA plan to merge in a deal that could be announced as soon as late Monday, according to people briefed on the plans.
Feb 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday: