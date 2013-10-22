Oct 22 The following are the top stories in the
* President Barack Obama acknowledged Monday that widespread
technical problems have prevented many Americans from using the
federal government's new online health-insurance marketplaces,
and he pledged to resolve the issues. He said that the law's
overall potential shouldn't be measured by the website's rocky
start. ()
* Saudi Arabia's intelligence chief told European diplomats
that he plans to scale back cooperating with the U.S. to arm and
train Syrian rebels in protest of Washington's policy in the
region. ()
* JPMorgan is willing to pay a steep price to settle
with the Justice Department over soured mortgage securities, but
it is getting one thing it wanted: It won't have to pay heavy
penalties for the sins of two companies it bought during the
crisis. JP Morgan will pay roughly $2 billion in penalties that
apply to its own conduct during the years before the financial
crisis, and not any for problems it inherited from Bear Stearns
Cos or Washington Mutual Inc. ()
* The CFTC has asked Deutsche Bank, Citigroup
and others to trawl through their records as part of a
global probe into possible currency-market manipulation and hand
over any evidence of wrongdoing. ()
* A UK judge said he wouldn't renew a court order that
prevented the Journal from publishing names of individuals the
government planned to implicate in the Libor interest-rate
manipulation case. ()
* RadioShack Corp is getting a financial boost from
GE Capital on the cusp of the crucial holiday selling season,
people familiar with the matter said. The General Electric
unit will extend loans of about $835 million secured by
existing assets, including inventory, to refinance outstanding
bank debt. ()
* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is probing a
lending business owned by eBay Inc that has been
criticized for allegedly imposing excessive finance charges. ()
* Caesars Entertainment Corp disclosed Monday that
federal regulators, continuing a crackdown on money laundering,
are investigating the unit that operates its flagship hotel and
casino in Las Vegas. ()