Oct 25 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* A flurry of recent attacks by al Qaeda-linked militants in
Iraq - strengthened by their alliance with jihadist fighters in
Syria - is threatening to undo years of U.S. efforts to crush
the group. ()
* Activist investor Carl Icahn boosted his investment in
Apple Inc by 22 percent to 4.73 million shares, and
continued to push for a massive $150 billion buyback at the
company, according to a letter he sent to Apple Chief Executive
Tim Cook. ()
* Former employees at USIS, the company that did
the background check of Edward Snowden, the leaker of
national-security information, say they were pushed to speed
through background checks amid a corporate culture that made
revenue the top priority. ()
* Outrage over alleged U.S. monitoring of German Chancellor
Angela Merkel's personal cellphone spread across Europe on
Thursday, threatening to complicate an array of America's
trans-Atlantic interests. ()
* Twitter set its price range for its initial public
offering at $17 to $20 a share, in a deal that values the
company at up to $11.1 billion. ()
* Highly rated issuers sold more than $12 billion of bonds
Thursday, taking advantage of robust investor demand and the
latest tumble in market interest rates to stock up on cash. ()
* The U.S. Federal Communications Commission is considering
softening the decades-old 25 percent foreign-ownership limit on
TV and radio stations, paving way for new investment. ()
* The slowdown in mortgage-refinancing activity is hitting
towns across the U.S. as banks such as Bank of America,
Wells Fargo and Citigroup eliminate thousands of
jobs to cope with declines in home lending. ()
* Amazon.com Inc shares soared Thursday in
after-hours trading after the online retailer reported its third
loss in the past year. Investors were focused on a big jump in
quarterly sales, which exceeded analysts' forecasts. ()
* The Chief Executive of Southwest Airlines Co
hinted Thursday that the carrier could soon start charging for
checked baggage if the flying public comes to accept the fees
that other airlines charge. ()