Oct 28 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The National Security Agency ended a program used to spy
on German Chancellor Angela Merkel and a number of other world
leaders after an internal Obama administration review started
this summer revealed to the White House the existence of the
operation, U.S. officials said. ()
* As it becomes clear that no single leader oversaw the U.S.
health law's online exchange, the accounts of more than a dozen
current and former officials show how a disjointed bureaucracy
led to the site's disastrous Oct. 1 launch. ()
* JPMorgan sidestepped many of the subprime-mortgage
problems that bedeviled rivals during the financial crisis. But
now its own behavior during the housing boom is coming under
close examination. ()
* Three bond-fund managers won big from making the same bet:
buying Greek government bonds at the height of the euro zone
debt crisis and holding on. Investors' perception of Greece has
turned around sharply in recent months. Some Greek
government-bond prices have more than quadrupled from their
nadir in June 2012, as fears of a Greek exit from the euro zone
receded. ()
* During the financial downturn in 2008-2009 Citibank India,
like many other banks in the country, struggled with high bad
debt on credit cards and personal loans issued in the go-go
years. The bank has since sought to be more cautious about whom
it lends to. Now, the bank, a unit of Citigroup Inc, is
bracing for another set of challenges: new rules from the Indian
central bank will require foreign banks to lend a greater
portion of their money to agriculture-related activities and
small businesses, which can be costly and unprofitable. ()
* The Federal Reserve has struggled to communicate clearly
about its plans for winding down its $85 billion-a-month
bond-buying program. Some Fed officials think they'd have an
easier time if they established a rule to determine when and how
to trim the purchases. ()
* A growing number of Western brands in China are creating
online stores to reach more consumers, adopting a formula that
Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has
exploited with much success. ()
* When Chrysler reports third-quarter results,
investors will be looking for fresh data to feed calculations of
what the company could be worth if it goes ahead with an initial
public offering. ()