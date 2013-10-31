Oct 31 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Fed officials emerged from a policy meeting with their
easy-money program intact and no clear signal about whether they
would begin pulling it back at their December meeting or
continue it into 2014. ()
* The collapse of oil company OGX, Latin
America's biggest-ever bankruptcy, punctuates Eike Batista's
breathtaking rise and fall. ()
* The Treasury's semiannual report says Germany's export-led
growth is creating problems for the euro zone and the global
economy. ()
* Facebook's revival continued Wednesday as its
surging mobile-advertising business helped the social network
post a third-quarter profit, making its bumpy initial public
offering last year seem like a distant memory. ()
* Retailers and grocers are bracing for another drain on
consumer spending when a temporary boost in food-stamp benefits
expires Friday. ()
* London's top traders and bankers could soon see a big
boost to their monthly pay as part of an effort by banks to
soften the blow of a new European Union law limiting annual
bonuses. ()
* When 58.com Inc, China's equivalent of Craigslist, starts
selling shares in New York, it will offer the best indicator yet
of whether U.S. investors have found a taste for Chinese stocks
again after a two-year case of indigestion. ()
* As it prepared its workers to take on jobs at major U.S.
companies, Indian outsourcing giant Infosys Ltd
provided them with written instructions on how to deceive U.S.
authorities about the type of work they would do, and furnished
them with inappropriate visas to lower its cost of doing
business, federal prosecutors allege. ()
* Comcast Corp lost more video customers in the
latest quarter than in the year-earlier period amid intensified
competition from AT&T Inc's U-Verse and Verizon
Communications' FiOS, a sign that phone companies' years
long expansion into TV is continuing to exert pressure on the
cable-TV industry.