Nov 8 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Iran and world powers expect to announce an initial deal
as early as Friday to curb Tehran's nuclear program in exchange
for an easing of sanctions, a step that would mark the first
breakthrough in a decade. ()
* The FDA ruled for the first time that trans fats aren't
generally considered safe in food, a sharp policy shift that
could lead to banning them in baked goods and other foods. ()
* Thousands of middle-class Syrians are trying to get to
Europe's northern countries to seek asylum, but many refugees
are stuck in the continent's south. ()
* Twitter shares launched without incident
Thursday, skirting the troubles that plagued rival Facebook
in its debut last year and delivering the kind of hefty
"pop" that investors in initial public offerings covet. ()
* Exports rebounded sharply in October from a September
slump, in a potentially positive sign for the global economic
outlook. ()
* Senators will press Janet Yellen on a number of issues
during a confirmation hearing on her nomination to lead the Fed,
but one likely topic is a matter over which she has no control:
a key vacancy on the Fed board. ()
* The European Central Bank's action reflects heightened
worries in Europe that dangerously low inflation threatens the
region's tepid economic recovery. ()
* Gross domestic product grew at an annual rate of 2.8
percent in the third quarter, which was higher than economists
expected, but consumer caution and political friction could be a
drag in the coming months. ()
* Goldman Sachs Group Inc is known as Wall Street's
smartest trading firm, but a dismal third quarter has raised
questions on whether the firm needs to take bold steps to right
the ship. ()
* Fairfax Financial said its partners in a $1
billion investment in smartphone maker BlackBerry
include a Qatar-based sovereign wealth fund and several Canadian
investment funds. ()