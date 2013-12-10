Dec 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* Regulators are set to usher in a new era of tough banking oversight on Tuesday that drills to the core of Wall Street's profitable markets and trading businesses, according to a draft of the rule reviewed by the Wall Street Journal. ()

* Boeing Co is running the priciest corporate beauty contest in the United States, as state governments across the country try to outdo a record incentive package from Washington state to lure work that would build one of the aerospace company's coming jetliners. ()

* Abercrombie & Fitch Co entered into a new contract with Chief Executive Michael Jeffries, thumbing its nose at an activist hedge fund that had pressed the company to look for a new leader. ()

* This holiday season, Santa will have extra helpers at the mall: devices that track shoppers. In dozens of U.S. shopping centers, small gadgets - perhaps tucked near the queue for a photo with Santa - will keep tabs on shoppers' cellphones. Elsewhere, trackers sprinkled around the centers identify shoppers' movements, helping mall operators and retailers tally how long people wait in line and where they shop. ()

* An annual push by doctors to delay cuts to Medicare patient fees is afoot, but this time the prognosis is better for a permanent solution to the long-festering problem. The Senate Finance Committee is scheduled to vote Thursday on "doc fix" legislation that would permanently change how Medicare providers are paid by the government for their services. Similar legislation was unanimously passed by the House Energy and Commerce Committee in July. ()

* The stage could be set for stronger economic growth next year, as a surging stock market and run-up in home values have helped Americans recoup nearly all the wealth they lost in the recession. ()

* European finance ministers were closing in on a new system for winding down sick banks, in which the failure of a lender could be partly financed by banks from other countries, two European officials said Monday. ()

* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has accelerated the timetable for its potential $2.7 billion IPO and is now planning on pricing its shares after markets close on Wednesday, instead of on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. ()

* The U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating possible sales of Dell computers to the Syrian government, the company said in documents released Monday. ()

* Medical-equipment maker Hologic Inc unveiled a management shake-up on Monday that includes the appointment of industry veteran Stephen MacMillan as its chief executive and the addition of two board members in a deal designed to placate activist investor Carl Icahn. ()

* Faced with the lowest corn prices in more than three years, many U.S. farmers are stashing away their grain in a bet on a rebound. The strategy is sending ripples through the corn belt-affecting everyone from grain buyers to storage-bin makers-and tempering the price declines in the $27 billion corn-futures market. ()