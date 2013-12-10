Dec 10 The following are the top stories in the
* Regulators are set to usher in a new era of tough banking
oversight on Tuesday that drills to the core of Wall Street's
profitable markets and trading businesses, according to a draft
of the rule reviewed by the Wall Street Journal. ()
* Boeing Co is running the priciest corporate beauty
contest in the United States, as state governments across the
country try to outdo a record incentive package from Washington
state to lure work that would build one of the aerospace
company's coming jetliners. ()
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co entered into a new contract
with Chief Executive Michael Jeffries, thumbing its nose at an
activist hedge fund that had pressed the company to look for a
new leader. ()
* This holiday season, Santa will have extra helpers at the
mall: devices that track shoppers. In dozens of U.S. shopping
centers, small gadgets - perhaps tucked near the queue for a
photo with Santa - will keep tabs on shoppers' cellphones.
Elsewhere, trackers sprinkled around the centers identify
shoppers' movements, helping mall operators and retailers tally
how long people wait in line and where they shop. ()
* An annual push by doctors to delay cuts to Medicare
patient fees is afoot, but this time the prognosis is better for
a permanent solution to the long-festering problem. The Senate
Finance Committee is scheduled to vote Thursday on "doc fix"
legislation that would permanently change how Medicare providers
are paid by the government for their services. Similar
legislation was unanimously passed by the House Energy and
Commerce Committee in July. ()
* The stage could be set for stronger economic growth next
year, as a surging stock market and run-up in home values have
helped Americans recoup nearly all the wealth they lost in the
recession. ()
* European finance ministers were closing in on a new system
for winding down sick banks, in which the failure of a lender
could be partly financed by banks from other countries, two
European officials said Monday. ()
* Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc has accelerated the
timetable for its potential $2.7 billion IPO and is now planning
on pricing its shares after markets close on Wednesday, instead
of on Thursday, people familiar with the matter said. ()
* The U.S. Department of Justice has been investigating
possible sales of Dell computers to the Syrian government, the
company said in documents released Monday. ()
* Medical-equipment maker Hologic Inc unveiled a
management shake-up on Monday that includes the appointment of
industry veteran Stephen MacMillan as its chief executive and
the addition of two board members in a deal designed to placate
activist investor Carl Icahn. ()
* Faced with the lowest corn prices in more than three
years, many U.S. farmers are stashing away their grain in a bet
on a rebound. The strategy is sending ripples through the corn
belt-affecting everyone from grain buyers to storage-bin
makers-and tempering the price declines in the $27 billion
corn-futures market. ()