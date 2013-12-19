Dec 19 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ben Bernanke gave the U.S. economy a nod of approval just
a month before he leaves the Federal Reserve, moving the central
bank to begin winding down a bond buying program meant to boost
growth with the recovery on firmer footing. ()
* A growing industry uses surveillance and data crunching
technology to supply traders with non-public information about
oil supplies, electric power production, retail traffic and crop
yields. ()
* A jury found a senior employee of SAC Capital Advisors LP
guilty of insider trading, a verdict that deals another blow to
the giant hedge fund and its billionaire founder, Steven A.
Cohen. ()
* Target was hit by an extensive theft of its
customers' credit-card data over the Black Friday weekend in
what appears to be a breach of a major retailer's information
security. The Secret Service is investigating. ()
* Bristol-Myers Squibb is nearing a deal to sell its
stake in a diabetes partnership with AstraZeneca for more than
$3 billion. ()
* Tokyo Governor Naoki Inose said he will resign following
calls for him to step down over a loan he received from a
scandal-hit hospital-chain operator. ()
* U.S. banking regulators are considering issuing guidance
to address concerns about the Volcker rule's impact on some
small and midsize banks, according to people familiar with the
matter. ()
* U.S. commodity regulators are stumbling at one of their
primary goals: bringing transparency to the multitrillion-dollar
swaps market. ()
* The value of one bitcoin plunged as much as 38 percent
against the dollar Wednesday, highlighting the risks for
investors in the virtual currency and merchants who accept it as
payment. ()
* General Electric Co Chief Executive Jeff Immelt
pledged to cut costs and boost sales at the conglomerate's
industrial businesses, as the company tries to improve profits
despite a smaller contribution from its giant lending arm. ()