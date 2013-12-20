Dec 20 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Senate has delayed until January a vote on confirming
Janet Yellen as chairman of the Federal Reserve. Senate Majority
Leader Harry Reid proposed the new schedule late Thursday and
got no objections. The vote will now occur on Jan. 6, when the
Senate returns, instead of by Saturday. ()
* The Obama administration said Thursday it would allow some
of the millions of Americans whose insurance policies had been
canceled to purchase bare-bones plans next year, in another
11th-hour tweak to the law likely to cause consternation among
health insurers. ()
* Gold prices slid to three-year lows, effectively closing
the book on a historic rally that lured investors on both Wall
Street and Main Street. Barring a rebound of unprecedented
scale, the price of gold is set to notch its first annual
decline in 13 years and its biggest drop since 1981. Gold is
down 29 percent year-to-date. ()
* The Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday charged
a former senior portfolio manager at Microsoft Corp,
along with his friend and business partner, with insider
trading. ()
* Steve Forbes and members of his family are enmeshed in a
tax dispute with the Internal Revenue Service tied to their
publishing company's former New York headquarters, documents
filed in U.S. Tax Court reveal. ()
* Fighting a battle with Amazon.com Inc to be the
preferred entry point for Internet shopping, Google Inc
last year retooled its lucrative search page. Its strategy is
showing signs of progress. ()
* Telstra Corp agreed to sell its Hong Kong-based
mobile business to HKT Ltd in a deal worth US$2.43
billion, exiting a highly saturated smartphone market that is
facing regulatory changes to increase competition. ()
* FedEx Corp on Thursday disclosed that it had
deferred by two years options to buy 11 more Boeing Co
777 freighter jets earmarked to fly goods between Asia and the
United States, a market that's borne the brunt of the global
slowdown in air cargo. ()
* Mark Zuckerberg will likely pocket about $1 billion from
his first stock sale since Facebook Inc's initial public
offering, part of a complex transaction in which the founder and
chief executive also plans to donate stock valued at roughly $1
billion to charity. ()
* Like clockwork, WhatsApp announced another milestone
Thursday, claiming 400 million monthly active users. In April,
the company said 200 million people were using its
smartphone-messaging app. Every two months since, it has said
another 50 million people were on board. ()