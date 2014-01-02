Jan 2 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* A trader who made more than $100 million from a $10 million bet against gold. A hedge fund that gained 42 percent after a bullish wager on stocks. A firm that saw returns of 48 percent thanks in part to soaring Japanese stocks.

These were among the winning investors who managed to rack up huge gains forecasting a handful of key shifts in a year that vexed many market gurus. ()

* Kazakhstan's BTA Bank accused its former chairman of fraud and embezzlement, sparking a complex legal drama that includes private eyes, gendarmes disguised as gardeners, a disputed deportation and billion-dollar court judgments. ()

* Fiat agreed to pay $4.35 billion to buy the rest of Chrysler, ending a standoff that clouded the future of both companies. The deal is likely to end the U.S. auto maker's preparations for an IPO. ()

* U.S. stocks rose on the final trading day of 2013, capping the Dow industrials' biggest annual rally in 18 years. ()

* After three fiery train accidents involving crude oil from North Dakota, regulators and industry officials are probing whether additives to the oil or mislabeling of the liquid contributed to the blasts. ()

* Steven A. Cohen is exiting the hedge-fund stage with a 2013 performance that is ahead of the pack. ()

* Apple said it never worked with the National Security Agency to create a backdoor way for the organization to spy on iPhone users. ()

* Google Inc's Motorola Mobility unit dropped the price on its flagship smartphone Moto X on Wednesday, continuing its assault on the high margins of its smartphone rivals. ()