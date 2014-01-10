Jan 10 The following are the top stories in the
* President Obama is leaning toward extending broad privacy
protections to non-U.S. citizens and is seriously considering
restructuring the National Security Agency program that collects
phone-call data of nearly all Americans. ()
* The Justice Department has put Wall Street on notice that
it plans additional enforcement actions against banks that
haven't done enough to stem the flow of illicit funds into the
U.S. financial system.
* Well-off students at private schools have long subsidized
poorer classmates. But as states grapple with the rising cost of
higher education, middle-income students at public colleges in a
dozen states now pay a growing share of their tuition to aid
those lower on the economic ladder.
* A sharp slowdown in mortgage refinancing is forcing banks
to cut jobs, fight harder for a smaller pool of home-purchase
loans and employ new tactics to drum up business.
* European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi pledged "decisive
action" if needed to safeguard the euro-zone recovery, as it
kept its key lending rate at a record low 0.25 percent.
* Fund manager Bill Gross said Thursday that he expects bond
investments to bounce back in 2014, following a tumultuous year
in which the Pimco Total Return Fund he manages suffered an
industry-record $41.1 billion of investor redemptions.
* Mathew Martoma, a former SAC Capital Advisors LP portfolio
manager fighting insider trading charges was expelled from
Harvard Law School in 1999 for falsifying grade transcripts,
according to a person familiar with the matter.
* World-wide PC shipments fell 10 percent last year,
research firms Gartner Inc and IDC said Thursday, the
worst-ever sales slump for the industry. Both companies have
been tracking personal computer sales since the 1980s.
* As technology shifts from personal computers to
smartphones and tablets, Apple Inc is expanding its
reach into a lucrative customer base: companies.