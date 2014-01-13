Jan 13 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Volkswagen AG plans to invest $7 billion in
North America over the next five years, in a bid to accelerate
its growth in the region and catch up to key competitors like
General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor
Corp. ()
* Accenture Plc's unit, Accenture Federal Services,
won a one-year contract to continue technical improvements to
the HealthCare.gov site after the government chose not to renew
its contract with CGI Group Inc. ()
* General Motors Co Chief Financial Officer Dan
Ammann said the auto maker is "the closest it has ever been" to
reinstating a dividend. GM last paid a dividend on its common
stock in May 2008. ()
* Units of DuPont Co, Syngenta AG and Dow
Chemical Co sued on Friday to overturn a new law in
Hawaii that would restrict the planting and spraying of
genetically modified crops. ()
* The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the
existing framework for reviewing claims and disbursing funds,
narrowing BP's options for avoiding what it says are
millions of dollars in payments to individuals and business not
harmed by the 2010 oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. ()
* Toyota Motor Corp expects to boost U.S. sales by
100,000 vehicles this year to 2.3 million vehicles, about 4 to 5
percent ahead of last year, the head of the Japanese auto
maker's North American operations said. ()
* The Denver Art Museum was set to announce on Monday the
largest donation in its history - a gift of 22 paintings worth
more than $100 million that will nearly triple the size of its
Impressionist collection. ()