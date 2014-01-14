Jan 14 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* House and Senate negotiators unveiled a $1.012 trillion bill to fund the federal government for the next eight and a half months. The compromise restores some of the funding cut last year from domestic programs such as the National Institutes of Health and Head Start, but keeps overall discretionary spending lower than when President Barack Obama took office in 2009. ()

* The U.S. Justice Department charged three former Rabobank traders with fraud in connection with their alleged manipulation of the key London interbank offered rate. ()

* The Federal Bureau of Investigation does not plan to file criminal charges over the Internal Revenue Service's heightened scrutiny of conservative groups, law-enforcement officials said.

* Prosecutors in the insider-trading trial of Mathew Martoma on Monday sought to show that the former SAC Capital Advisors LP portfolio manager was under extreme pressure to perform and deliver profitable trading ideas to his employers. ()

* New York's attorney general Eric Schneiderman reached a civil settlement with Delaware patent firm MPHJ Technology Investments LLC, barring it from using what he called deceptive tactics to get New York businesses to pay for patent licenses. But the attorney general intends to apply the agreement's terms to other firms that buy up patents and seek to make money from them through licensing and litigation. ()

* A federal judge lambasted Apple Inc's handling of a lawyer she appointed to monitor the company's e-book pricing reform as she rejected its request to remove the monitor. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote said it was clear Apple had tried to impede efforts by attorney Michael Bromwich to interview members of the company's board and top executives, and had failed to turn over requested documents. ()

* Facebook Inc bought link-sharing services Branch and Potluck to develop more offerings based around real-time conversations. The acquisition was earlier reported by the Verge, which pegged the deal's value at about $15 million. ()

* DirecTV is seeking to reduce the fees it pays to carry the Weather Channel by more than 20 percent, according to a person familiar with the situation. DirecTV's request has sparked a bitter confrontation that could see the channel blacked out on the satellite-TV service as early as midnight Monday night, in what would be its first blackout since it was launched more than 30 years ago. ()

* The Federal Aviation Administration was investigating how a Southwest Airlines Co jetliner erroneously landed at a small Missouri airport 7 miles from its destination. The National Transportation Safety Board also said on Monday it was investigating the incident. ()