Jan 24 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Carl Icahn says he's prepared for a proxy fight to win two
seats on the board of eBay Inc and push the company to
calve off its PayPal unit. ()
* Investors dumped currencies in emerging markets,
underscoring growing anxiety about the ability of developing
nations to prop up their economies as they face uneven growth.
* The turmoil of the Middle East descended on this Swiss
Alpine town of Davos, where Iranian, Israeli and American
leaders laid out often competing visions of the region's future
during a conference for the world's business elite. ()
* Some former securities brokers who lost their licenses
have found a creative way to keep selling investments to their
clients: by using insurance licenses. ()
* Hedge fund managers are roiling the clubby art market
-seeking 'distressed' artists, paying record sums and dumping
those who don't pay off. ()
* The U.S. Food and Drug Administration took another action
against India's Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd on Thursday,
prohibiting it from making or selling drug ingredients from its
Toansa, India, plant for the U.S. market.
* Google Inc has been working hard to change its
profile as an ally of the Democratic Party, courting Republicans
and building alliances with conservatives at a time when
regulators and Congress are considering issues affecting its
business interests. ()
* Microsoft Corp, in the midst of major change,
said its fiscal second-quarter profit climbed 2.8 percent,
bolstered by strong demand for the company's new Xbox videogame
console. ()
* Microsoft Corp's foray into making smartphones
was dealt a setback as Nokia Corp said sales of its
Lumia Windows line posted a sales decline for the fourth
quarter. ()
* International Business Machines Corp has agreed to
sell its low-end server business to Chinese computer maker
Lenovo Group Ltd after talks broke down last spring.
Now the companies face a new challenge: convincing U.S. security
agencies to bless the transaction. ()
* Facing competition from rivals offering smartphones with
bigger screens, Apple Inc is planning larger displays
on a pair of iPhones due for release this year, people familiar
with the situation said. ()
* General Motors Co newly appointed Chief Executive
Mary Barra said she intends to accelerate the auto maker's
ongoing push to expand profit margins in North America while
increasing its global market share. ()
* Starbucks Corp reported slightly
lower-than-expected revenue and same-store sales growth in its
fiscal first quarter due, in part, to consumers' shift to online
shopping during the holidays. ()
* Under a new policy being formulated, Goldman Sachs Group
Inc won't allow communication over third-party
instant-messaging services created by Bloomberg, Yahoo
and others in a bid to protect proprietary information. ()
* The software behind the attack at Neiman Marcus Group
lurked in the luxury retailer's payment system undetected for
months, scraping data from as many as 1.1 million accounts and
ending its mission before it was discovered. ()
* The U.S. energy boom is curtailing the country's demand
for imported oil, and Mexico's Pemex is being forced to look
farther afield. ()
* Samsung Electronics Co forecast a weak first
half after releasing fourth-quarter earnings that showed growth
slowed sharply. ()
* Target Corp's massive data breach piles another
weight on Chief Executive Gregg Steinhafel, who is already under
pressure to stem losses from the chain's venture into Canada and
to keep local-store shoppers from defecting to online rivals. ()
* Online lender Western Sky Financial LLC has agreed to pay
a $1.5 million fine and refund interest payments to borrowers
under an agreement reached with New York Attorney General Eric
Schneiderman. ()
* Jana Partners LLC owns a big stake in Juniper Networks Inc
making it the second major shareholder activist to
invest in the networking-gear company recently. ()
* The Obama administration is set to complete a critical
phase of its Keystone XL pipeline review next month, setting the
stage for President Barack Obama to make a call on the
politically charged decision in the thick of the midterm
campaign season. ()
* The National Transportation Safety Board has issued
recommendations to the Department of Transportation asking for a
series of actions to address the risks of transporting crude by
rail. ()