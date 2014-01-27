Jan 27 The following are the top stories in the
* Governors across the U.S. are proposing tax cuts,
increases in school spending and college-tuition freezes as
growing revenue and mounting surpluses have states putting the
recession behind them. ()
* President Obama's State of the Union address Tuesday will
seek to shift the public's souring view of his leadership by
proposing executive actions on infrastructure, job training,
climate change and education. ()
* JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive James Dimon and
Frank Bisignano, a former top lieutenant, recently agreed to a
multimillion-dollar resolution of a hiring dispute that
entangled the largest U.S. lender, a giant private-equity firm
and two longtime fixtures on Wall Street. ()
* The euro zone's weak inflation is making it difficult for
"peripheral" countries such as Spain and Italy to cut debt and
become more competitive internationally.
* Many professional investors are acknowledging, sometimes
grudgingly, that Ben Bernanke has gone a long way toward
achieving the main goal he set in 2008: He has stabilized
markets and restored a large measure of investor and public
confidence.
* Michaels Stores Inc said it may have been the
victim of an attack on its data security, making it the third
major chain in a rash of assaults aimed at U.S. retailers.
* U.S. corporations have worked for two decades to fend off
securities class-action lawsuits. But new figures show that such
cases have not abated.
Stockholders filed 234 federal securities class-action suits
against U.S. companies last year, the most since 2008, according
to a report by NERA Economic Consulting. ()