* Governors across the U.S. are proposing tax cuts, increases in school spending and college-tuition freezes as growing revenue and mounting surpluses have states putting the recession behind them. ()

* President Obama's State of the Union address Tuesday will seek to shift the public's souring view of his leadership by proposing executive actions on infrastructure, job training, climate change and education. ()

* JPMorgan Chase Chief Executive James Dimon and Frank Bisignano, a former top lieutenant, recently agreed to a multimillion-dollar resolution of a hiring dispute that entangled the largest U.S. lender, a giant private-equity firm and two longtime fixtures on Wall Street. ()

* The euro zone's weak inflation is making it difficult for "peripheral" countries such as Spain and Italy to cut debt and become more competitive internationally. ()

* Many professional investors are acknowledging, sometimes grudgingly, that Ben Bernanke has gone a long way toward achieving the main goal he set in 2008: He has stabilized markets and restored a large measure of investor and public confidence. ()

* Michaels Stores Inc said it may have been the victim of an attack on its data security, making it the third major chain in a rash of assaults aimed at U.S. retailers. ()

* U.S. corporations have worked for two decades to fend off securities class-action lawsuits. But new figures show that such cases have not abated.

Stockholders filed 234 federal securities class-action suits against U.S. companies last year, the most since 2008, according to a report by NERA Economic Consulting. ()