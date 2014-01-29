Jan 29 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* President Barack Obama, seeking to restore confidence in
his leadership, declared in his State of the Union address
Tuesday that he would use executive power to try to narrow the
gap between rich and poor and speed the nation's economic
recovery. ()
* Turkey's central bank unveiled emergency interest-rate
hikes in a move that outstripped market expectations and sent
the lira roaring back, in a test case for other emerging markets
battling plunging currencies. ()
* Under fire from several regulators, U.S. banks
increasingly are rejecting customers involved in activities that
are legal but might attract government scrutiny, according to
executives, consultants and lawyers. ()
* As activist hedge funds step up their hunt for new
targets, companies are bolstering their defenses. Some are
fortifying their poison-pill provisions - measures that prevent
an unwanted shareholder from taking a stake above a certain
level. Others are speeding up their acquisition timetables to
minimize interference from shareholders. And some are tightening
rules for nominating board members to make it harder for
activists to get board seats. ()
* Top Daimler AG executive Andreas Renschler, who
ran Mercedes-Benz production and sat on the company's management
board, resigned on Tuesday, saying he would have to wait too
long for a shot to become chief executive. ()
* Marissa Mayer's attempt to turn around Yahoo Inc
is stuck in neutral. Yahoo on Tuesday reported its revenue fell
1.7 percent in the fourth quarter, minus commissions paid to
partners for Web traffic, the fourth straight quarter without
growth. ()
* Sprint Corp board members Masayoshi Son and Dan
Hesse met recently with Justice Department officials who said
they would view a Sprint acquisition of wireless rival T-Mobile
US Inc with skepticism, people briefed on the
conversation said. ()
* American Airlines Group Inc has identified $400
million in new annual revenue it expects to gain from changing
its schedule, President Scott Kirby said Tuesday, as the carrier
reported its first quarterly result since its combination with
US Airways last month. ()
* Abercrombie & Fitch Co stripped Chief Executive
Michael Jeffries of his title of chairman and named three new
members to its board, steps aimed at improving governance at a
teen retailer under pressure from weak sales and an activist
investor. ()
* Google Inc wants to bring Google Glass to the
masses. On Tuesday, the search giant announced a deal with
vision-care company VSP Global to offer prescription lenses and
subsidized frames for Google Glass, its wearable computer hooked
onto eyeglass frames. ()
* Vodafone Group Plc of the UK and U.S. cable firm
Liberty Global Plc have separately approached
shareholders of Spanish cable operator Ono SA for a possible
purchase that may be valued around 7 billion euros ($9.57
billion), a person close to the situation said Tuesday. ()
* Pfizer Inc said Tuesday that it expects to report
clinical trial results early this year for an experimental
breast-cancer drug and for the use of its pneumonia vaccine in
the elderly, as the company shifts focus from streamlining its
commercial operations to launching products. ()
* DuPont Co said its fourth-quarter earnings
doubled, boosted by higher sales of seeds and insecticide in its
agricultural division. The chemicals company also unveiled a new
$5 billion share-repurchase plan, saying it aimed to buy back $2
billion worth this year. ()
* Volkswagen AG's new head of U.S. operations
says the German auto maker is trying to make decisions faster
and again train its focus on the U.S. market, a push needed for
it to attain its goal of becoming the world's largest auto
maker. ()
* VMware Inc warned it expects its operating margins
to decline following its acquisition of AirWatch later this
year. Shares slipped about 5 percent in after hours trading as
the virtualization-software maker estimated that margins in its
second quarter, ending in June, would decline 1.5 percent to 2
percent sequentially. ()
* Emerson Radio Corp shares jumped in after-hours
trading Tuesday as the consumer-electronics distributor said it
has allowed a special committee to evaluate possible strategic
alternatives to enhance shareholder value. ()
* AT&T Inc Chief Executive Randall Stephenson did
nothing to back investors off the company's interest in Europe,
saying a company's statement Monday that it doesn't intend to
bid for a major European carrier a "technical requirement." On
Monday, the company filed a regulatory response with the UK
Takeover Panel saying it wasn't planning to bid for Vodafone
Group PLC, the company many analysts had assumed would
be in AT&T's crosshairs. ()