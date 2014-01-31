Jan 31 The following are the top stories in the
* Until this week, European emerging markets had largely
dodged the vicious selloff that has swept through their peers
elsewhere. But now they are cracking. ()
* Big banks are beginning to loosen their tight grip on
lending, creating a new opening for consumer and business
borrowing that could underpin a brightening economic outlook.()
* Veteran Microsoft executive Satya Nadella has
emerged as the leading candidate to be the software company's
next CEO, as directors wrestle with the role of Chairman Bill
Gates. ()
* A potent mix of rising exports, consumer spending and
business investment helped the U.S. economy end the year on
solid footing. ()
* Holiday sales lifted Amazon.com Inc's
fourth-quarter revenue 20 percent over a year earlier, spurring
profit but not enough to match Wall Street projections. The
Seattle retailer's shares tumbled in after-hours trading on the
results and a disappointing outlook for its current quarter. ()
* Saks, under new ownership, is pushing into a higher luxury
strata, but at the same time plans to expand its Off Fifth
outlet stores-and muss them up a little. ()
* Google posted a 17 percent increase in revenue
and a 17 percent increase in net income in the fourth quarter
compared with the prior year, one day after it announced plans
to sell its unprofitable Motorola smartphone unit to Lenovo
Group Inc for $2.9 billion. ()
* Zynga Inc is making its biggest acquisition ever,
pushing further into mobile videogames, while cutting its
workforce for the third time in two years. ()