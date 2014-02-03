PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Justice Department joined a widening investigation of banks, private-equity firms and hedge funds that may have violated anti-bribery laws in dealings with Libya's government-run investment fund. ()
* Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman was found dead of an apparent drug overdose late Sunday morning in his New York City apartment, police said. ()
* The Seattle Seahawks beat the Denver Broncos 43-8 in Sunday night's Super Bowl XLVIII in a shocking blowout that saw the greatest quarterback of his generation, Peyton Manning, look helpless against an immovable Seahawks defense. ()
* After a choppy start to 2014, many portfolio managers are shifting away from the kinds of investments that did exceptionally well in 2013 but are vulnerable to large swings.
* Buoyed by strong credit ratings and rising deposits, Asian banks have become bigger global players as they chase higher yields and look to diversify their business. ()
* Wal-Mart Stores Inc told the National Labor Relations Board that it was within its rights when it disciplined workers for taking part in short strikes, setting up a legal test of a phenomenon that is reshaping relations between companies and labor. ()
* Jos. A. Bank Clothiers Inc took the offensive in its effort to fend off a proposed takeover by Men's Wearhouse Inc, entering talks of its own to buy fellow apparel retailer Eddie Bauer LLC and issuing a sharply worded rebuke to its rival's latest bid to negotiate a deal. ()
* KKR is set to open its first office in Spain on Monday, as the buyout specialist seeks to build on its billion-euro stake in a country that is attracting a growing volume of investment from abroad. ()
* AstraZeneca's anti-clotting drug Brilinta was approved based on a study showing the pill saved lives and reduced heart attacks. But a drama is unfolding over whether the drug should have been approved. ()
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 20 A federal judge on Monday rejected billionaire hedge fund manager Leon Cooperman's bid to dismiss the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's insider trading case against him and his firm Omega Advisors Inc.
March 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday: