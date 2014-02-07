Feb 7 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Apple Inc has bought back $14 billion of its
shares in the two weeks since reporting financial results that
disappointed Wall Street, Chief Executive Tim Cook said in an
interview. ()
* Sony Corp moved to deal with its two most
troubled electronics units, saying it will eliminate 5,000 jobs
in the company's television and personal computer businesses
while splitting off its TV division into a separate subsidiary.
* High-frequency traders have been paying to get direct
access to market-moving news releases, a practice that can give
firms the ability to trade fractions of a second ahead of less
fleet-footed investors. ()
* Investors swapped out of U.S. equity funds and into bonds
at the fastest clip on record last week, according to Lipper
Inc, as they grasped for safety while the stock market swooned.
* The Pentagon has dropped a plan to retire one of its
nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, USS George Washington, after
the White House intervened to head off a brewing political
fight. ()
* House Speaker John Boehner squashed growing expectations
that Congress would rewrite immigration laws this year-dealing a
setback to the White House, a group of U.S. businesses and a
bloc of fellow Republicans seeking to improve their party's
chances with Hispanic voters. ()
* Greenbrier Co Inc, the nation's second-largest
maker of railcars, said the industry needs to move faster to
make tank cars more crash-resistant, and will begin offering to
retrofit older tanker cars that carry potentially explosive
crude oil. ()
* Expedia Inc posted a bigger-than-expected jump in
fourth-quarter revenue as the online travel agent reported
growth in bookings, as well as early success in its partnership
with Travelocity. ()
* Twitter Inc shares fell 24 percent Thursday,
erasing about $8.7 billion in market value, on concerns about
the messaging services' sluggish user growth. ()
* The hackers that carried out the massive data breach at
Target Corp appear to have gained access via a
refrigeration contractor in Pittsburgh that connected to the
retailer's systems to do electronic billing. ()
* LinkedIn Corp reported solid growth in its core
business selling to corporate recruiters, but disappointed
investors by projecting revenue lower than analysts'
expectations for the current quarter. The company's shares fell
8% in after-hours trading. ()
* General Motors Co reported a 13 percent decline in
its fourth-quarter profit as strength in North America and China
failed to offset declines elsewhere, with currency problems and
costs related to plant closings eroding profitability. ()
* Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc on Thursday booked
a raft of new charges against work on its commercial and
business aircraft that analysts said raised concerns about the
ability of jet maker Boeing Co to maintain momentum in
reducing costs on its flagship 787 program. ()
* Aetna Inc said it expects to lose money on its
business in the health-law marketplaces this year, with the
demographics of enrollees skewing slightly more than expected
toward people likely to rack up higher costs. ()
* International Business Machines Corp is exploring
the sale of its semiconductor manufacturing operations, said a
person familiar with the matter. ()
* The Swedish company behind the Truecaller phone-number
identification app has attracted a large equity injection from
Silicon Valley investor Sequoia Capital in a funding round that
values the still-unprofitable company at $80 million. ()
* Alcatel-Lucent SA swung to a fourth-quarter
profit and said it is in exclusive talks to sell a majority
stake in its office-phone business to a Chinese state-owned
investment company. ()
* Some foreign airlines are restricting ticket sales in
Venezuela because of worries that the government's currency
moves last month could reduce the value of the billions of
dollars they hold in the country by as much as 45 percent. ()
* 21st Century Fox lowered profit guidance for its
fiscal year ending in June as higher expenses related to TV
channel launches, the weaker performance of singing-competition
show "X Factor" and poor results at its film unit took a toll on
earnings in the December quarter. ()
* Activision Blizzard Inc shares surged on Thursday
on better-than-expected earnings and a turnaround in subscribers
for one of its most important videogames, "Warcraft." ()
* News Corp's revenue fell 4 percent in its fiscal
second quarter as a drop in advertising and subscription revenue
at the news and information business offset growth at its other
businesses. ()
* BHP Billiton Ltd and Mitsubishi Corp
will cut around 230 jobs from a mine in Australia's Queensland
state, highlighting the challenges facing coal producers here as
prices stagnate near multiyear lows. ()
* Harsh weather chilled sales for many retailers in January,
when stores were trying to clear excess inventory following the
holidays. Gap Inc, L Brands Inc and Costco
Wholesale Corp managed to buck the negative trend,
buoying the overall result. ()
* AOL Inc's chief executive angered employees
Thursday when he said that care for two staffers' "distressed
babies" in 2012 cost the company about $1 million each, expenses
that helped drive up AOL's overall benefits costs and forced
management to make difficult decisions. ()
* A continuing spill of coal ash into the Dan river from a
man-made pond adjacent to a power plant in North Carolina is
renewing questions about the safety of the hundreds of U.S.
sites storing the byproduct of energy generation. ()