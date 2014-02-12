Feb 12 The following are the top stories in the
* The House on Tuesday approved a bill to extend the federal
government's borrowing authority with no strings attached, after
Republican leaders dropped all policy demands to avoid a
market-rattling confrontation. ()
* The Federal Reserve will keep winding down one of its
highest-profile easy-money programs unless the economy takes a
serious turn for the worse, Janet Yellen said in her inaugural
public appearance since becoming the central bank's first
chairwoman. ()
* The two largest bitcoin-trading exchanges came under
attack from hackers Tuesday, leaving customers unable to
withdraw their money in the latest development to roil the
fledgling virtual currency. ()
* Dow Chemical Co rejected investor Dan Loeb's call
for the company to split itself in two, saying it already
examined the possibility and decided such a move wouldn't be
productive. ()
* The European Union's executive body is raising pressure to
reduce U.S. influence over the Internet's architecture amid what
it called weakened confidence in the network's governance after
revelations of U.S. surveillance. ()
* Newell Rubbermaid Inc's Graco is recalling 3.77
million child seats because of defective belt harnesses that in
some cases won't unlatch and trap children in the seat. ()
* Food manufacturer TreeHouse Foods Inc said Tuesday
it is suing Green Mountain Coffee Roasters Inc and
Keurig Inc for anticompetitive acts intended to maintain a
monopoly over the cups used in single-serve brewers. ()
* Cellphone tower contractors and the companies that hire
them need to strictly comply with safety standards, the
Occupational Safety and Health Administration said Tuesday,
citing "an alarming increase" in preventable injuries and
deaths. ()
* Puerto Rico stepped up preparations for a sale of as much
as $3.5 billion in bonds, a test of the financially troubled
island's ability to access credit markets. ()
* A Food and Drug Administration advisory committee voted
Tuesday that there isn't enough evidence to say the
anti-inflammatory painkiller naproxen is safer than other pain
drugs when it comes to heart health. ()
* Opower Inc, a company that contracts with utilities to
help homeowners reduce energy use, has submitted a confidential
filing for an initial public offering, according to two people
familiar with the matter. ()