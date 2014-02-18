Feb 18 The following are the top stories in the
* Iran's infiltration of a Navy computer network was far
more extensive than previously thought, according to officials,
and the officer who led the response will likely face questions
about it from senators weighing his nomination as the next head
of the embattled National Security Agency. ()
* Actavis Plc is in advanced talks to acquire rival
drug maker Forest Laboratories Inc in a deal that could
value Forest at up to $25 billion, according to people familiar
with the matter.()
* Computer-security researchers have discovered on a website
documents that could allow hackers easily obtain electronic
medical records and payment information from health-care
providers. ()
* British prosecutors filed criminal charges against three
former bank traders for alleged fraud, opening a new front in a
global investigation into alleged rigging of benchmark interest
rates, with more charges in the pipeline. ()
* Barry Sternlicht, a star real-estate investor and founder
of the W hotel chain, is in early talks with banks about selling
shares of his investment firm to the public, according to people
with knowledge of the matter. ()
* Alcoa Inc said Monday it would close a large
aluminum smelter in Australia, cutting total capacity by 4.8
percent, as stubbornly low raw aluminum prices mean "the
50-year-old smelter has no prospect of becoming financially
viable." ()
* Bharti Airtel Ltd, India's biggest
telecommunications company, is in advanced talks to acquire
closely held Loop Mobile India Pvt Ltd, company executives
familiar with the matter said Monday. ()
* Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, the top global
contract manufacturer by revenue, intends to list its cable and
connector unit in Taiwan next year as it seeks funds for
overseas expansion and new technologies. ()
* BHP Billiton Ltd said Tuesday its first-half
profit rose as it cut spending and squeezed more from assets
including its vast Australian iron ore pits to offset a decline
in global commodity prices. ()