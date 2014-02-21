Feb 21 The following are the top stories in the
* President Obama's 2015 budget proposal will abandon
overtures to Republicans and call for a large expansion in
spending on education and job training, in a push certain to
ratchet up tensions in the already-fractured capital ahead of
November's elections.()
* Citigroup Inc and Deutsche Bank AG are
taking losses on a complex program to hedge price risks for
Mexico's state oil monopoly. both suffered losses on the trade
at one point in the past three months, with Deutsche Bank's
totaling about $5 million, according to people familiar with
contracts the banks struck late last year with Petróleos
Mexicanos SA, or Pemex.()
* A decision is expected soon on key claims in a lawsuit
that could force the powerful National Collegiate Athletic
Association to share billions of dollars in revenues with
student-athletes whose images it uses in merchandise such as
videogames, a federal judge said Thursday. ()
* Energy Future Holdings Corp, previously called TXU Corp,
is lining up loans to keep two subsidiaries operating during
bankruptcy proceedings after months of talks have failed to
produce an agreement with creditors on reworking its $40
billion-plus in debt, according to people familiar with the
matter. ()
* The Federal Reserve's move to impose tough capital rules
on foreign banks in the U.S. could complicate global
coordination on another postcrisis priority: international
agreement on a plan that eliminates the chance any bank is too
big to fail. ()
* A JPMorgan Chase & Co shareholder has pulled a
proposal calling for the largest U.S. bank to split the chairman
and chief executive posts held since 2006 by James Dimon. ()
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc's Business Wire has
decided to stop giving high-speed traders direct access to
corporate earnings and other market-moving news releases after
consultations with Berkshire chief Warren Buffett and the New
York attorney general's office. ()
* Family-owned Russell Stover Candies Inc, the third-largest
candy producer in the U.S., is on the auction block, according
to people familiar with the matter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc
is in the early stages of shopping the company, which
could sell for more than $1 billion, one of the people said. ()
* Shares of Facebook Inc rose Thursday as the
potential benefits seen from the company's deal to purchase
messaging company WhatsApp outweighed the hefty $19 billion
price tag. ()
* Noble Energy Inc has hired merger-advisory firm
Lazard Ltd to sell its majority stake in an oil field it
owns with Sinopec just off northeastern China, people familiar
with the matter said, the latest in a string of asset sales in
the region. ()