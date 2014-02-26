Feb 26 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Administration lawyers have presented the White House with
four options for restructuring the National Security Agency's
phone-surveillance program, from ditching the controversial
collection altogether to running it through the telephone
companies, according to officials familiar with the
discussions.()
* The virtual currency bitcoin suffered the biggest setback
in its five-year history after a major exchange shut down on
Tuesday, stoking concern about the future of a digital form of
money traded by professional investors and ordinary people, but
regulated by no one. ()
* Bitcoin exchange Mt. Gox has received a subpoena from
federal prosecutors in New York, according to a person familiar
with the matter, dealing another blow to the embattled
marketplace for buyers and sellers of the virtual currency. ()
* Two big banks, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America
Corp, on Tuesday disclosed details of the continuing
regulatory and legal challenges they face for their actions
during the financial crisis. ()
* Credit Suisse Group AG went to great lengths to
assist U.S. customers trying to open Swiss bank accounts and
evade federal taxes, courting clients at a Swiss-themed ball in
New York and golf tournaments in Florida and setting up a branch
in the Zurich airport to assist Americans en route to ski
vacations, a Senate report alleged Tuesday. ()
* Tesla Motors Inc shares hit a record high on
Tuesday ahead of an expected announcement of a
battery-production partnership in which the company would carve
out a business making advanced batteries for itself and others.
Panasonic Corp, now the primary battery supplier for
Tesla's $71,000-and-up electric cars, is in talks about
investing in a nearly $1 billion battery factory in the United
States, according to Japanese business newspaper the Nikkei. ()
* When word got out that Procter & Gamble Co had
allowed Amazon.com Inc to set up shop inside its
warehouses, Amazon's bitter rival Target Corp reacted by
retaliating against P&G, according to people familiar with the
matter. Several months ago, the discount chain started to give
some P&G products less-prominent placement in stores people in
the industry said. ()
* The Pentagon has responded to concerns that defense cuts
could harm the U.S. military-industrial base by proposing
support that could aid two unlikely beneficiaries: General
Electric Co and United Technologies Corp. ()