* New York's financial regulator is probing
mortgage-servicing firm Ocwen Financial Corp's
relationships with several businesses, saying that borrowers may
be harmed because of the companies' close ties. ()
* The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau filed a lawsuit
against ITT Educational Services Inc on Wednesday
claiming the company engaged in predatory lending by pushing its
students into high-cost private loans likely to default. ()
* The Obama administration has asked a special surveillance
court for approval to retain records of millions of Americans'
phone calls stored by the National Security Agency - an
unintended consequence of lawsuits seeking to stop the
data-surveillance program. ()
* Verizon Communications Inc is investigating
possible security breaches at two unnamed retailers that appear
similar to intrusions at other merchants late last year. ()
* A record $14 million whistleblower award paid by the
Securities and Exchange Commission last year was for a tip about
an alleged Chicago-based scheme to defraud foreign investors
seeking U.S. residency, according to people familiar with the
payment. ()
* China's central bank engineered the recent decline in the
country's currency as part of its efforts to prepare the tightly
tethered yuan for wider trading, according to people familiar
with the central bank's thinking. ()
* Oil Search Ltd said it would raise $1.09 billion
to fund the purchase of stakes in two large natural gas
discoveries in Papua New Guinea, boosting its bets on an
impoverished country soon to join the ranks of global gas
producers. ()
* Data released Wednesday by the Federal Deposit Insurance
Corp shows that the outstanding balance on loans for land
acquisition, development and construction rose in the fourth
quarter to $209.9 billion, compared with $206 billion in the
third quarter. While that is a relatively small gain, economists
note that if the overall balance is growing it means that
originations of new loans are likely rising even faster. It was
the third consecutive quarter of growth. ()
* Sales of new homes surged unexpectedly in January, easing
concerns about a deeper housing-sector slowdown. ()
* Boeing Co filed plans this week with the Federal
Communications Commission for a smartphone dubbed Boeing Black,
which is designed for defense and security customers and won't
be available to average consumers. ()
* Electric car maker Tesla Motors Inc said on
Wednesday its proposed battery "Gigafactory" would cost up to $5
billion and allow it to sell as many as 500,000 vehicles a year.