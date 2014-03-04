March 4 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

* As Russia's military secured the Crimean peninsula, its currency hit a record low and its stock market plunged in the face of U.S. and European warnings of sanctions over the incursion into Ukraine. ()

* North Dakota's oil producers are choosing the greater flexibility of railroads to move crude to thirsty markets in the east and west, stranding two pipeline projects before they could begin. ()

* After months of ill-fated deals, the bankrupt city of Detroit has settled with two large banks for about 30 cents on the dollar in the city's only agreement so far with major creditors, according to court filings Monday. ()

* Standard Chartered PLC is nearing deals to sell roughly a half-dozen units in Europe, Asia and the Middle East, as part of an effort to combat an emerging-markets slowdown and worries about the bank's financial health, according to people familiar with the deals. ()

* Citigroup Inc said on Monday it received subpoenas from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp and U.S. prosecutors, three days after the bank disclosed it had found allegedly fraudulent billings at its Mexico unit that cost it up to $400 million. ()

* Winter storms chilled U.S. auto demand in February as overall sales were flat on big gains at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Nissan Motor Co .

Single-digit percentage declines at General Motors Co , Ford Motor Co, Toyota Motor Corp and several others kept sales at 1.19 million cars and light trucks last month, off slightly from a year earlier, said researcher Autodata Corp. ()

* PNC Financial Services Group Inc has received a subpoena from the U.S. Department of Justice concerning its relationships with merchants for payment-processing services, the Pittsburgh-based bank disclosed in a regulatory filing Monday. ()

* Roche Holding AG will have more flexibility to pursue acquisitions in the coming year as the Swiss drug maker pays off the bulk of debt from its $47 billion buyout of Genentech. ()

* Dish Network Corp has agreed to curtail the use of a controversial ad-skipping feature on its latest digital video recorders for ABC shows, as part of a new long-term programming deal with ABC owner Walt Disney Co, the companies confirmed late Monday. ()

* The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to decide whether workers should be paid for time spent going through theft-deterrence screenings at the end of their shifts, taking up a case brought by Amazon.com Inc warehouse employees. ()

* A federal appeals court rejected BP Plc's effort to stop Gulf Coast businesses from collecting payouts from the Deepwater Horizon settlement fund, even when they can't directly trace their losses to the 2010 oil spill. ()