March 6 The following are the top stories in the
Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and
does not vouch for their accuracy.
* The Obama administration further postponed a provision of
the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday, the latest in a series of
changes that have delayed or pared back the health overhaul so
much that many of its ambitious goals won't be achieved during
its first years in full effect. ()
* More than 1,600 stockbrokers failed to disclose bankruptcy
filings, criminal charges or other red flags in violation of
regulations, without regulators noticing, according to a Wall
Street Journal analysis. ()
* A crop of new lenders is jumping into the subprime
personal-loan market, wooing consumers with flawed credit who
have been neglected since the financial crisis. ()
* Bank of America Corp on Thursday will start
offering a new checking account, capping a four-year effort to
boost revenue from its most basic banking product without
alienating customers and lawmakers. ()
* U.S. and European diplomats failed in a frantic, daylong
effort to get Russia and Ukraine to begin direct negotiations
aimed at ending Moscow's military incursion into the former
Soviet state, raising the prospect of a protracted standoff. ()
* The United Nations special envoy to Crimea was threatened
by a group of 15 to 20 men, some armed, who told him to leave
Crimea as he was walking out of the Ukrainian naval headquarters
in the regional capital on Wednesday, a senior U.N. official
said. ()
* A federal probe into why General Motors Co took
nearly 10 years to recall cars with a potentially deadly defect
heated up on Wednesday as safety regulators demanded the auto
maker answer 107 questions on its handling of a faulty ignition
switch. ()
* Private-equity firm Cerberus Capital Management LP is
working to sew up a deal to buy Safeway Inc this week,
though its efforts to do so have been complicated by supermarket
giant Kroger Co, according to people familiar with the
matter. ()
* The Bank of England suspended a staff member amid an
internal probe into whether officials knew about or played a
role in manipulation of foreign-exchange markets, sending a
global investigation of banks to the top of London's financial
hierarchy. ()
* In the months before Mt. Gox's collapse, the bitcoin
exchange was coming under increasing pressure from one of its
banks, which complained about an unmanageable volume of money
transfers and repeatedly asked the exchange to close its account
with the bank, people familiar with the situation say. ()
* General Electric Co gave Chief Executive Jeffrey
Immelt his second base pay raise in the 12 years since he took
over, a reward for the company's 2013 performance when its stock
rose more than 30 percent. ()